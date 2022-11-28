Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Owl recovering after being hit by car in Anne Arundel County

Owl injured after being hit by car in Anne Arundel County
Anne Arundel County Police Dept. via Twitter
Owl injured after being hit by car in Anne Arundel County
Posted at 12:19 PM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 12:22:15-05

BALTIMORE — An owl is recovering after being hit by a car in Anne Arundel County Sunday night.

The driver remained on scene, and is the one who called police for help.

Officers took the injured owl to a bird sanctuary for treatment.

Police tweeted about the incident saying "with any luck, he will be back in service, delivering his Hogwarts letters in no time!"

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices