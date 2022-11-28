Owl recovering after being hit by car in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE — An owl is recovering after being hit by a car in Anne Arundel County Sunday night.
The driver remained on scene, and is the one who called police for help.
Officers took the injured owl to a bird sanctuary for treatment.
Police tweeted about the incident saying "with any luck, he will be back in service, delivering his Hogwarts letters in no time!"
