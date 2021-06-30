Owings Mills residents lose local Walmart over landlord dispute

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Residents in Owings Mills and Reisterstown have lost their area Walmart.

The store at 9750 Reisterstown Road officially closed their doors Wednesday after the retail giant and property owner failed to reach an agreement on a lease extension.

"Unfortunately, the owner stopped communicating with us and hadn’t agreed to the most recent changes, nor signed the new lease, forcing us into this decision," said Charles Crowson, Walmart's Local Communications Director. "We’re genuinely disappointed to close this facility and worked diligently to avoid this ending."

The shutdown affects more than 200 Walmart associates.

Shoppers will now have to travel to Sykesville, Randallstown, or Hunt Valley for their closest Walmart store.

