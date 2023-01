GAMBRILLS, Md. — A 20-year-old Owings Mills was killed in a crash this morning on Crain Highway in the Gambrills area of Anne Arundel County.

The driver, who has not been identified yet, was driving a 2015 Honda Accord Sport south on Crain Highway at St. Stephen's Church Road at about 5:30 a.m., said Anne Arundel County police.

The car went off the road, for unknown reasons, and hit a utility pole.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is under investigation.