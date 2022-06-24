Overturned vehicle impacting traffic on US 50 in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An overturned vehicle on US 50 west is impacting Friday morning traffic in Annapolis.

Currently, the ramp to Jennifer Road (exit 23) is blocked.

Emergency crews are on scene investigating.

UPDATE ALERT: Anne Arundel County; Crash US 50 west ramp to exit 23 Jennifer Road ; ramp is closed; ##MDTraffic #MDOTNews soc — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) June 24, 2022

There's no word yet on the cause of if anyone is injured.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

