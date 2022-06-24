Watch Now
Overturned vehicle impacting traffic on US 50 in Annapolis

Posted at 9:33 AM, Jun 24, 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An overturned vehicle on US 50 west is impacting Friday morning traffic in Annapolis.

Currently, the ramp to Jennifer Road (exit 23) is blocked.

Emergency crews are on scene investigating.

There's no word yet on the cause of if anyone is injured.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

