Overturned tractor-trailer, diesel spill shuts down I-95 near Baltimore/Harford Co. line

KINGSVILLE, Md. — A tractor-trailer overturned Thursday morning on I-95 near the Baltimore and Harford County line.

Pictures posted on social media by Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company show the truck on its side over top a jersey wall, blocking both the north and southbound sides of the interstate.

#jmvfc8 is on the scene of an overturned tractor trailer that blocks all lanes both North & South on I-95 at the Harford/Baltimore County line, mile 72.6. Hazmat teams are on the way to clean up spilled diesel fuel.



**AVOID 95**

Take 1, 7, 40, or any other road.#HarfordTraffic pic.twitter.com/TV8FypWiEZ — Joppa-Magnolia VFC (@jmvfc8) August 25, 2022

Baltimore County Fire officials say multiple other vehicles were involved, and that six people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Crews have been called in to clean up diesel fuel that spilled from the truck. No hazardous cargo was on board at the time.

All lanes in each direction on I-95 between Mountain Road and White Marsh Boulevard (exits 67-74) remain closed.

For now, drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

The cause of the collision is unclear.