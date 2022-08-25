Watch Now
Overturned tractor-trailer, diesel spill shuts down I-95 near Baltimore/Harford Co. line

Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Co.
Posted at 11:12 AM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 11:51:37-04

KINGSVILLE, Md. — A tractor-trailer overturned Thursday morning on I-95 near the Baltimore and Harford County line.

Pictures posted on social media by Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company show the truck on its side over top a jersey wall, blocking both the north and southbound sides of the interstate.

Baltimore County Fire officials say multiple other vehicles were involved, and that six people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Crews have been called in to clean up diesel fuel that spilled from the truck. No hazardous cargo was on board at the time.

All lanes in each direction on I-95 between Mountain Road and White Marsh Boulevard (exits 67-74) remain closed.

For now, drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

The cause of the collision is unclear.

