Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Overparenting can lead to negative effects for children

Parent helping
MoMo Productions/Getty Images
Father and son doing homework at home
Parent helping
Posted at 11:29 PM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 23:29:27-05

Overparenting essentially means you are attempting to micromanage your child’s life. While most moms and dads who overparent have good intentions, this suffocating style can negatively affect kids.

Research suggests overparenting can stunt a child’s development and cause them to become too dependent. But how do you know if you are overparenting your child? The first sign: you get into frequent power struggles with your child. You demand that they follow your instructions instead of letting them make choices on their own. Another sign, you won’t let your child fail. Jumping to your child’s rescue when they struggle won’t help them learn from their mistakes.

Extreme responsiveness to your child’s needs is another sign of overparenting. Trying to make your child happy all the time or giving too much praise are examples of this as well. Excessive worry about your child is another sign to watch out for. And overindulging kids can also be a red flag. For instance, not assigning your kids chores or sparing them from responsibility can harm them in the long run.

Researchers found that overparenting techniques can lead to a lack of resilience, a sense of entitlement, high parental anxiety, and an inadequate development of life skills.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices