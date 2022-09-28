Overnight violence: Five women shot one hour apart in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE — Five women are injured following two overnight shootings that occurred just one hour apart in Baltimore City Wednesday.

Shots first rang out at midnight in the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane.

That's where officers found three adult women each suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower back.

As investigators were still on scene, a 27-year-old man checked into an area hospital reporting that he too had been shot at the location.

All four victims are expected to survive, according to police.

About an hour later on the Southeast side of the city, police were called to another shooting.

This time in the 700 block of S. Broadway, where two women were shot.

One sustained a gunshot wound to the head and is in critical condition. The other victim had a non-life threatening wound to the arm.

Detectives are still searching for motives and suspects in both cases.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.