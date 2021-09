FREDERICK, Md. — A two-alarm fire broke out at Hood College overnight Thursday.

Crews arrived around 1:53am to find flames coming from the roof of Brodbeck Music Hall.

Although the building was empty at the time, some people had to be evacuated from nearby Smith Hall.

It took about an hour for 75 firefighters to knock the blaze.

No one was injured.

The extent of the damage is unclear. Investigators are still looking into the cause.