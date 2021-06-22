Watch
Overnight stabbing at Mattress Warehouse in Frederick leaves victim in serious condition

Frederick County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 10:11 AM, Jun 22, 2021
FREDERICK, Md. — A suspect is in custody following an overnight stabbing at the Mattress Warehouse on New Design Road in Frederick.

Sheriff's deputies got the call around 3:15am and found a man on location suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The alleged suspect was located in a nearby neighborhood after a 30-minute search.

Officials say the victim was flown by helicopter to Shock Trauma, where he remains in serious but stable condition.

An initial investigation revealed that a male subject fled on foot and FCSO deputies apprehended him within 30 minutes in a nearby neighborhood.

No word yet on a motive or if the suspect and victim were in anyway connected. Their names have not been released.

