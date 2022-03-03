Watch
Overnight pavement testing on the the I-95/I-695 interchange beginning Sunday

A significant road closure is scheduled on I-695 for Saturday night
Posted at 6:44 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 18:44:54-05

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Overnight pavement testing on the the I-95/I-695 interchange in the Arbutus area of Baltimore County on Sunday.

Over the next two weeks, motorists can expect overnight shoulder, single-lane and partial ramp closures in both directions within the interchange area.

Crews will work overnight, between 7 p.m. and 9 a.m., Sunday through Thursday until expected completion March 18.

There also will be overnight operations within partial ramp closures on I-95/I-695 interchange ramps, with traffic shifted to the opposite side of the ramp testing area.

