Overnight pavement testing on the the I-95/I-695 interchange beginning Sunday

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Overnight pavement testing on the the I-95/I-695 interchange in the Arbutus area of Baltimore County on Sunday.

Over the next two weeks, motorists can expect overnight shoulder, single-lane and partial ramp closures in both directions within the interchange area.

Crews will work overnight, between 7 p.m. and 9 a.m., Sunday through Thursday until expected completion March 18.

There also will be overnight operations within partial ramp closures on I-95/I-695 interchange ramps, with traffic shifted to the opposite side of the ramp testing area.