Overnight in Baltimore, a 14-year-old was shot and a homeless man died after being set on fire

BALTIMORE — Overnight violence in Baltimore City on Thursday.

It all started around 1:50am when police were called to an area hospital for a 14-year-old shooting victim.

The girl told investigators she was a passenger in a vehicle that was driving in the 1700 block of W. Baltimore Street, when she was struck in the leg by gunfire.

Currently detectives have no indication that the teen was the intended target. Her injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Less than an hour later officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Guilford Avenue, for a report of a man on fire.

Witnesses on scene heard a man in distress, and soon discovered that he'd been set on fire.

They rushed to wrap him in blankets to try and put out the flames before medics could arrive.

By the time they did, the victim had died.

Investigators believe the man was homeless, and are still working to determine how the fire started.

So far no arrests have been made in either case. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.