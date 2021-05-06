Watch
Overnight fire leaves family of four in Edgewater without a home

Posted at 11:36 AM, May 06, 2021
EDGEWATER, Md. — An overnight fire has left a family of four in Edgewater without a home.

Just after 3 am a neighbor called 911 reporting the sound of an explosion in the 200 block of Galewood Drive.

Turns out a three story town home across the street was in flames.

Investigators discovered the fire involved a natural gas meter, forcing them to shut service off at the home.

The fire was contained within about 30 minutes.

Some of it extended into the garage and above living room area.

No one was injured.

The exact cause is under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced family and their pet cats.

