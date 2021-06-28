Watch
Overnight fire destroys newly constructed $1.5 million home in Bethesda

Pete Piringer, MCFRS PIO
9179 Kittery Lane fire
Posted at 2:47 PM, Jun 28, 2021
BETHESDA, Md. — An overnight fire has destroyed a newly constructed home in Bethesda.

About 50 Montgomery County firefighters were called to battle the blaze at 9179 Kittery Lane.

Right now investigators are unable to pinpoint the cause, but it's believed the fire started somewhere inside the home.

It's possible rags and brushes with organic floor stain could have ignited, but nothing is being ruled out at this time, according to Peter Piringer with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Although no one was hurt, the fire caused an estimated $1.5 million in damage.

