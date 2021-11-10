Overnight closures over the next two weeks in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is advising motorists of the following closures taking place on the ramp from northbound MD-295 (Russell Street) to northbound I-95.

Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning

Friday, November 12, 2021 at 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021

Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning

Friday, November 19, 2021 at 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021

During the closures, the detour route will direct motorists to Russell Street, to southbound I-395, to northbound I-95.