Overnight closures over the next two weeks in Baltimore City

carterdayne/Getty Images
Posted at 5:23 PM, Nov 10, 2021
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is advising motorists of the following closures taking place on the ramp from northbound MD-295 (Russell Street) to northbound I-95.

  • Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning
  • Friday, November 12, 2021 at 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021
  • Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning
  • Friday, November 19, 2021 at 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021

During the closures, the detour route will direct motorists to Russell Street, to southbound I-395, to northbound I-95.

