Overlea Art Fest being held in Baltimore this weekend

Posted at 11:29 PM, Aug 06, 2021
OVERLEA, Md. — You can say they are over the moon with talent in Overlea.

Where you can see the creative juices flowing from Bel Air Road to Kenwood Avenue, artists will be showing off their work all weekend long.

Carol Stover got this up and running and now its a three day event with art, music and dance. All right here at the Holt Park and Center for the Arts on Elmont Avenue.

"This is a community building," she said. "It started 6 years ago and it's good for us and Holt Park and we will promote one another."

Activities start outside Saturday morning at 11 a.m. and its free!

