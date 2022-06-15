Overcrowded: Anne Arundel County animal shelter giving away pets without adoption fee

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Is the cost of paying for a pet holding you back?

Anne Arundel County Animal Shelter is at capacity, so they are giving away pets with no adoption fee.

The overcrowded shelter is desperately wanting to giving their animals a home.

Usually, when shelters have deals, they give you the animal and you pay for the shots and neutering, now at the Anne Arundel County Animal Shelter, it is all free.

“It’s all free. We cover shots, neuter,” said Robin Catlett, Animal Control and Care Administrator. “We have bunnies, Guinea pigs, rats.”

If you can't get to Millersvlle to check out a potential life buddy, you can go online and see all of them.

“You can go on our Facebook page where we have all the animals or go to our website,” Catlett said.

The free furry friend adoption offer started this week.

So, head on down to the Anne Arundel County Animal Care and Control Center for a new pet.

This free offer at the Anne Arundel County shelter will go until they make enough room for new adoptions.

To check out a future pet, visit this website.