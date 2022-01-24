Over $2M worth of damage caused by a 3-alarm blaze in Kent County

CHESTERTOWN, Md. — Investigators are continuing to investigate into the origin and cause of a three alarm blaze that happened on Friday at a Family Dollar in the Washington Square Shopping Center of Chestertown.

Around 7:50 p.m., the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding jurisdictions were called for a commercial building fire at 13 Washington Square.

Fire department units arrived with heavy fire in the ceiling and storefront of Family Dollar.

Investigators have determined the fire originated inside the ceiling of the Family Dollar, but an investigation into the cause is ongoing at this time.

While the entire strip mall was affected by the initial incident, a fire rated wall and fire suppression efforts successfully limited fire damage to only two tenant spaces.

The fire caused over $2 million dollars in damage throughout the entire strip mall.

Any individuals with additional information in reference to the fire is asked to contact the State Fire Marshal's Office, Upper Eastern Shore Office at 410-822-7609.