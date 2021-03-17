Menu

Over 140k Maryland residents signed up for discounted health insurance during special enrollment

Bloomberg
<p>A Maryland Health Connection insurance exchange poster hangs in the waiting room during an education and enrollment event in Silver Spring, Maryland, U.S., on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2013. Government-run health insurance exchanges are at the core of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010 known as Obamacare that seeks to provide access to health coverage for many of the country's estimated 48 million uninsured. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images</p>
Maryland Health Exchange educates residents about open enrollment, Nov. 1 to Dec. 15
Posted at 12:04 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 12:05:00-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — It's been over a year since the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange opened its Special Enrollment Period for COVID-19.

Since then -- 140,715 Maryland residents have used the time to obtain health insurance, according to the state. Of those -- 92,327 qualified for free Medicaid coverage.

The other 48,388 were allowed to enroll in private health plans outside the typical open enrollment period held each fall through Maryland Health Connection.

About 33,988 of them received financial help to lower out-of-pocket costs

An estimated 236,000 Marylanders who remain without health coverage would be able to get coverage for free or with significant financial help, according to Maryland Health Benefit Exchange analysis.

The Special Enrollment period is currently scheduled to run through May 15.

People eligible for Medicaid can enroll year-round. Others will still be able to enroll in private coverage through Maryland Health Connection if they recently lost coverage through a life changing event such as job loss or divorce.

Here's a breakdown of how many people in each county signed up.

Statewide140,715
Allegany941
Anne Arundel10,921
Baltimore County19,596
Baltimore City14,912
Calvert1,423
Caroline620
Carroll2,278
Cecil1,831
Charles3,579
Dorchester642
Frederick4,829
Garrett516
Harford4,406
Howard6,293
Kent296
Montgomery26,874
Prince George’s30,177
Queen Anne’s891
St. Mary’s1,450
Somerset610
Talbot670
Washington3,131
Wicomico2,535
Worcester1,291
Other3
