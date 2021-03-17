Over 140k Maryland residents signed up for discounted health insurance during special enrollment

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — It's been over a year since the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange opened its Special Enrollment Period for COVID-19.

Since then -- 140,715 Maryland residents have used the time to obtain health insurance, according to the state. Of those -- 92,327 qualified for free Medicaid coverage.

The other 48,388 were allowed to enroll in private health plans outside the typical open enrollment period held each fall through Maryland Health Connection.

About 33,988 of them received financial help to lower out-of-pocket costs

An estimated 236,000 Marylanders who remain without health coverage would be able to get coverage for free or with significant financial help, according to Maryland Health Benefit Exchange analysis.

The Special Enrollment period is currently scheduled to run through May 15.

People eligible for Medicaid can enroll year-round. Others will still be able to enroll in private coverage through Maryland Health Connection if they recently lost coverage through a life changing event such as job loss or divorce.

Here's a breakdown of how many people in each county signed up.