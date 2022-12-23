Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Outdoor manger scene destroyed at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Towson

Destroyed manger scene at Immaculate Heart of Mary
Submitted photo
Destroyed manger scene at Immaculate Heart of Mary<br/>
Destroyed manger scene at Immaculate Heart of Mary
Posted at 12:57 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 12:57:37-05

TOWSON, Md. — A manger scene on the lawn of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, on Loch Raven Boulevard in the Towson area, has been vandalized.

Drew Forrester, who helped assemble the set-up to be used for the church's live nativity, expressed his disappointment on Facebook.

"There will be a special place for the person(s) who did this to our manger at Immaculate Heart Of Mary Church. On your day of judgement, you will be reminded of December 22-23, 2022. Disgraceful," he wrote. "But rest assured we will build a bigger and better one next December for our Live Nativity."

Drew told WMAR the church took it down after it was destroyed because it was an eyesore. He said that, with the way it was destroyed, it definitely couldn't have been caused by the wind or weather.

Last month, the church posted photos of the Live Nativity scene being assembled.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices