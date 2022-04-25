Outdoor dining extended? Annapolis residents say bill is fueling parking issues

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis City is still trying to address its parking problems.

City leaders passed a bill saying that outdoor dining could continue through June in Annapolis. Now, they want to extend outdoor dining through October.

Many have enjoyed outdoor dining, but some residents and other businesses, said the loss of parking spaces are not worth it.

Denise Robinson, who lives in Eastport, said the outdoor dining has bar patrons taking up the residential parking. She also told WMAR-2 that she has picked up trash endlessly on her block.

"This is all the overflow," Robinson said. "That's coming from this increase in business, a bar business to this area."

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said he wants more parking garage space and for people to use the free public transportation.

"This really is a beautiful city to enjoy on foot and a beautiful city to sit outdoors in, have a glass of wine and really enjoy Annapolis the way you should enjoy it," Buckley said.

Alderman Ross Arnett, the sponsor of the bill, said the current 60-day extension is not enough.

They will have a contract to do analysis and we need to give them time as they say to get caught up with their analysis of outdoor dining," Arnett said.

There's no secret that parking in Annapolis has been a problem.

Residents said it has been that way for years.

Some downtown Annapolis residents have moved over to Eastport only to find that a lot of Annapolis has moved over with them.

Jim Conlon told WMAR-2 that he moved from downtown Annapolis to Eastport for better parking.

"The study a few years ago already identify this intersection as maxed out for parking," Conlon said. "So that means the individuals who come down here for the additional seating for restaurants will have to park on First Street, Second Street."

Annapolis City Council meeting starts at 7 p.m. Monday.