Outdoor dining ending in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Expanded outdoor dining in Annapolis, will come to an end starting next week.

Expanded dining was part of the state of emergency Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley declared last spring.

But now he says that state of emergency is over. This also comes as colder weather is right around the corner.

We spoke to some business owners, workers, and patrons today in Annapolis, to see what they think of the decision.

"Having the outside space was definitely helpful because people who were unsure kind of in the early days...this kind of gave them a little bit of ease of mind."

The mayor wants to bring outdoor dining back, but needs approval from the city council to make it happen. Their next meeting is in December.