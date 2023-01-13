'Our goal is to help those that are in need': Operation Love Thy Neighbor

DARLINGTON, Md. — There is an operation going on in the old Doctor Phillips office in Darlington. Those old enough, remember getting their shots from the good doctor.

Stacey was one of those little girls. Now she is giving you a shot at getting healthy in this economy with Operation Love Thy Neighbor.

You have heard of Saks Fifth Avenue, this is Stacey’s on Shuresville Road. Stacey started Operation Love Thy Neighbor 15 months ago and the operation was a success.

“Our goal is to help those that are in need,” says the Whiteford resident. Whiteford is just down the road from Darlington.

Name brands like Coach, Under Armour, Vineyard Vines, have prices that will knock your dollar socks off. Some are donated, but a store that wants to remain anonymous hands over their overstocked items, which she drives 90 minutes in her van to pick up.

When she first opened, maybe a dozen people would trickle in. Now she is seeing upwards of 75 on a good week.

“That’s not what we judge, we look at how many people we help,” says the soon to be fully retired from her full time job Stacey.

She does not make a dime. She takes all her earnings to help homeless vets, single moms and housebound folks who need wheels.

She threw a baby shower for an out of work expectant mom. Now she wants to buy a boutique bus and take it to high schools to give prom dresses away.

"I don’t know if you’ve ever met a saint, but I think I found one in Darlington," said one person.

Operation Love Thy Neighbor is open Tuesday through Thursday from 2pm-6pm and 10-3pm on the third Saturday of the month.

It's located at 2115 Shuresville Road in Darlington.

Come on in and your jaw will drop and your wallet will open.