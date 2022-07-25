A family of six - including one child - suffered burns after a fuel malfunction sparked a flash fire onboard a boat Friday evening in the Kent Island area of Queen Anne's County.

Kimberly Claxton Korman posted on Facebook:

"What started off as a wonderful day with our family of 6 ended very tragically. A late Fathers Day boat ride turned into a nightmare. Our boat exploded and 5 of the 6 of us got burned. Zane Korman & I took a ride together in a helicopter and I was admitted. Please hug your family a little tighter tonight and fix any broken relationships- life is fragile and family is everything. GOD is SOOOO GOOD!!!! This could have been so much worse. Asking for healing prayers and that he takes care of my husband, Lawrence LeCompte Korman and our 4 kids."

Fire crews responded to the fire, on the Kormans' 30-foot 2003 Rinker Boat, at about 7:24 p.m. July 22 in the Eastern Bay near the Romancoke Pier.

Maryland State Fire Marshal Boat in Queen Anne's County



The Maryland State Fire Marshal said the fire was caused by a malfunction of the fuel system in the boat's motor, introducing "oxygen... which created a flash fire."

Two of the victims were flown by Medevac helicopter to Johns Hopkins Bayview, and a third was taken by ambulance to the Bayview Burn Center. Three others were evaluated by EMS and refused transport. They have since been released from the hospital.