O's fans attending games this season at Camden Yards can get a free COVID-19 test

BALTIMORE — The Orioles and Maryland Department of Health are teaming up to offer fans free COVID-19 testing during all home games this season at Camden Yards.

Testing will be given along the lower level concourse outside section 26, from the time gates open until 2.5 hours after first pitch or the top of the 8th inning, whichever comes first.

Results will be reported by text, email, or call within 24-48 hours.

The program is completely complimentary and voluntary for fans attending the game and is not required for entry to the ballpark.