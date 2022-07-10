Orioles win 8 in a row, first time since 2005

BALTIMORE — The Orioles have now won eight straight with their win against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

This is the first time the team has won eight games in a row for the first time in a single season since 2005 according to ESPN.

Every other team in MLB had multiple 8-game-single-season win streaks since the start of of 2006. The Yankees lead the way with 16.

This win improves Baltimore to 43-44 and they're one game away from .500 for the first time since they were 0-1.

They look to keep building on this winning streak as they take on the Chicago Cubs, Tuesday night, at Wrigley Field.