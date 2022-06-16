Orioles' top prospect Adley Rutschman blasts first career home run

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Orioles' prized prospect Adley Rutschman went deep for the first time in his major league career.

The rookie catcher, the top overall prospect in baseball, smacked a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

With baserunner Austin Hayes on base, Rutschman sent Jose Barrios' pitch over the centerfield wall, 411 feet from home plate.

Rutschman is batting .184 in 75 plate appearances, with one home run, one triple, four doubles and two RBIs.