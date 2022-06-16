Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Orioles' top prospect Adley Rutschman blasts first career home run

Rookie catcher hit two-run shot at Toronto
Adley Rutschman
The Baltimore Orioles
Adley Rutschman's call up press conference
Adley Rutschman
Posted at 8:19 PM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 20:19:47-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Orioles' prized prospect Adley Rutschman went deep for the first time in his major league career.

The rookie catcher, the top overall prospect in baseball, smacked a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

With baserunner Austin Hayes on base, Rutschman sent Jose Barrios' pitch over the centerfield wall, 411 feet from home plate.

Rutschman is batting .184 in 75 plate appearances, with one home run, one triple, four doubles and two RBIs.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019