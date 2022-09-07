Orioles' Terrin Vavra visits, plays video games with patient at University of Maryland Children's Hospital

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles are fighting for a playoff berth.

That didn't stop one of their players from spending time with a child fighting for his life.

O's Vavra plays video games with patient

Terrin Vavra, an infielder with the Orioles, visited and played video games with 14-year-old Evan Cooper, a patient at the University of Maryland Children's Hospital, on Wednesday. They played Mario Kart.

The Orioles, Major League Baseball and Starlight Children’s Foundation donated two Nintendo Switches to UMCH in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September.

Vavra also teamed up with #VsCancer to help raise money for children battling brain tumors.

