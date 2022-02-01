Watch
Orioles release 2022 promotional schedule

Kate Mills/WMAR-2 News
Orioles Opening Day
Posted at 1:00 AM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 01:00:07-05

BALTIMORE, Md. — It's two months to the Orioles scheduled opening day and we now have our first look at the team's promotional schedule.

This is a show of optimism as the MLB lockout enters its third month. Tuesday owners and players are set to meet to negotiate for a new collective bargaining agreement, according to ESPN.

As it stands now, the Orioles open at home against the Toronto Blue Jays on March 31. All fans will receive a 30th Anniversary Orioles Park at Camden Yards schedule magnet.

Other giveaways this season include an Orioles Pop It Toy for kids' opening day on April 3, a Jackie Robinson 75th anniversary pin, a Boog Powell bobble head, and a Birdland Hawaiian shirt.

You can find the full promotional schedule here.

Tickets for Baltimore’s spring training games are already on sale with pitchers and catchers scheduled to report in about 2 weeks,

Single game tickets for the regular season go on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 a.m.

