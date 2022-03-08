Orioles, Ravens light up stadiums in support of Ukraine victims

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's professional sports teams are showing its support to the country of Ukraine.

The Orioles lit up the Warehouse at Camden Yards with lights of blue and yellow, the colors of Ukraine's flag. Then, the Ravens lit up M&T Bank Stadium Monday night in those same colors.

"The Warehouse is lit blue and yellow in solidarity with the people of Ukraine," the Orioles tweeted.

The support comes following Russia's invasion and assault of Ukraine.

According to the Associated Press, as of Tuesday, the UN human rights office had confirmed the deaths of at least 474 civilians, including at least 29 children.

