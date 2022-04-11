Orioles policies at the ballpark this year

BALTIMORE — Another year of Orioles baseball is here. When you go to Oriole Park at Camden Yards this year, there are some policies you'll need to review before you head to the ballpark.

Fan Reminders:

• Cashless Policy: Oriole Park at Camden Yards will be a completely cashless ballpark in 2022. In conjunction

with this policy, there will be one “Reverse ATM” machine that can exchange cash to card for use at concession and merchandise stands. The machine is located on the Lower-Level Concourse adjacent to First Aid near Gate D.

• Digital Ticketing: Fans will be required to show tickets on their mobile device upon entry by utilizing the ballpark’s complimentary Wi-Fi network. Fans are encouraged to use the official MLB Ballpark app to buy and show tickets upon entry. For more information, Orioles.com/BallparkApp.

• Bag Policy: Bags will not be permitted at Oriole Park this season. Medically necessary, nursery bags, and clutch purses no larger than 5” x 7” will be permissible.

• Food & Beverage Policy: Fans are allowed to bring food and non-alcoholic beverages into Oriole Park this

year following the provided guidelines:

All food and beverage must be contained in a clear plastic bag, no larger than one-gallon in size,

One one-gallon size, sealable plastic bag is allowed per guest.

Food items should resemble individual portions and not bulk items.

Fans may bring in a factory-sealed, plastic, non-alcoholic beverage, no larger than 20 oz.

Frozen water bottles are prohibited for safety purposes.

Gates to Oriole Park at Camden Yards will open two hours before first pitch Monday, at 1:05 p.m. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats and fans at home are encouraged to watch starting at 2:15 p.m for pregame festivities.