Orioles participate in Giving Tuesday with Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland

Posted at 5:39 PM, Nov 30, 2021
BALTIMORE — November 30 is Giving Tuesday.

To observe the global movement, the Orioles and Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland have teamed up to give back.

Volunteers prepared meals at the organization Tuesday. Then, the Oriole bird and volunteers delivered the meals to homebound seniors and disabled individuals.

The Orioles are hosting a Giving Tuesday auction benefitting Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland. To bid on game-used memorabilia, autographed items, and exclusive Oriole Park experiences click here.

Orioles.com/Auction

The auction ends at 9 p.m. on November 30.

