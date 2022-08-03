Orioles new outfielder visits young cancer patient in Tampa before heading to Baltimore

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brett Phillips played with the Tampa Bays from 2020 to 2022. On Tuesday he was traded to the Baltimore Orioles.

Nobody was as upset about this as his biggest fan, 8-year-old, Chloe Grimes.

The young cancer patient threw out the first pitch at Tropicana Field on April 13 and got to meet her favorite player.

RELATED CONTENT: St. Petersburg cancer survivor's spark lifts Tampa Bay Rays' Brett Phillips

Back in April she told our sister station WFTS, "He hits lots of home runs. He’s very nice and fun. I like how he does his airplane." Grimes smiled as she described Phillips' signature celebration move.

According to the Facebook page to chronicle Chloe's cancer journey, she was upset by this news and spent the night curled up in her mom's lap.

But then she got the surprise of her life. Before hopping on the plane to BWI, Phillips showed up at Chloe's school.

He brought over the glove they designed together, along with Wilson.

Chloe was squealing when Phillips showed up and Facetimed her mom to show her.

The post talks about how happy it made her, "Do you see the light in Chloe’s eyes? That is the look of pure joy and happiness. She lights up any time she sees Brett. Words cannot express how much it means to me that he made time in his day with all of the things going on in his life to make sure she is okay. He is a selfless man whose compassion and HEART of GOLD is BIGGER than Baseball!"

Phillips was traded to the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday for $100,000.

