Orioles Hays creates $20K scholarship for Maryland students for higher education

BALTIMORE — Austin Hays is stepping up to the plate.

The Baltimore Orioles outfielder is creating a scholarship for those who need financial support for Maryland students to pursue higher education.

Hays is teaming up with the Orioles and Bold.org to create The Austin Hays Scholarship [bold.org] for $20,000.

The winner will be announced and recognized at an Orioles game in September, where they will be awarded $20,000 toward their education. Austin personally funded $10,000 with an equal match from the Orioles Charitable Foundation.

“The state of Maryland, through the Orioles and its fans, has given so much to me and my family. So much so, that we wanted to make an impact on the lives of some of the young students within Maryland’s community," Hays said. "The Austin Hays scholarship allows us to do so. With the help of the Orioles and Bold.org, we are looking forward to helping a young student access a quality education.”

Any current student, whether in high school or college, who lives in Maryland may apply for the Austin Hays Scholarship. To apply, candidates must visit www.bold.org/scholarships/austinhays [bold.org] and write a brief essay letting Austin know what dream or goal they hope to achieve and how they plan on making it come true. All candidates must apply for the scholarship by August 21, 2022.

