Orioles drop season-opener, 2-1, at Tampa Bay Rays

TAMPA, Florida — Good news, there's still 161 games remaining in the season.

The bad news, the Baltimore Orioles lost their season-opener Friday afternoon, 2-1, to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Francisco Mejia's sacrifice fly scored Ji-Man Choi in the bottom of the eighth inning for the eventual game-winner.

Tampa scored first on Brandon's Lowe's RBI sacrifice fly in the third inning. The Orioles tied the game in the sixth on Anthony Santander's solo home run.

The Orioles had their opportunities, leaving the bases loaded in the first inning. Tampa Bay left the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth.

Orioles' starting pitcher John Means went four innings, allowing one run on six hits with five strikeouts.

The Orioles (0-1) take on the Rays at 1 p.m. Saturday.

They play their home opener on Monday at 3 p.m. against the Milwaukee Brewers.