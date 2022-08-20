Orioles blast five home runs in 15-10 win over Red Sox

BALTIMORE — So much for quiet bats.

The Orioles offense exploded in a 15-10 slugfest win over the Boston Red Sox Friday evening at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The O's smashed five home runs to take the opening game of the series.

Anthony Santander, Adley Rutschman, Ryan Mountcastle, Ramon Urias and Jorge Mateo all went deep.

Santander and Mountcastle combined for seven of Baltimore's RBIs.

The Orioles scored three in the second, three in the third, four in the fourth and fifth in the fifth.

Felix Bautista closed the game out.

The Orioles (62-57) remain 1 1/2 games out of the final American League Wild Card position.

The teams play at 4 p.m. Saturday, and then play in Williamsport, Pennsylvania — home of the Little League World Series — Sunday evening on ESPN.