Orioles announce plans for latest mural installations

BALTIMORE — On August 26, the Orioles announced plans for the latest mural installations as part of the Birdland Murals series, powered by PNC Bank.

The murals will be featured at Oriole Park at Camden Yards and in the Waverly neighborhood.

“We are thrilled to build upon our partnership with PNC Bank to continue to support local artists and to highlight the importance of the arts in our communities,” said Jennifer Grondahl, Orioles Senior Vice President, Community Development & Communications.

The Oriole Park mural, which will be located near Legends Park and the Bullpen Picnic Area, will be created by globally renowned artist Logan Hicks . The mural will depict a bustling Eutaw Street, celebrating the more than 72 million fans and visitors Oriole Park at Camden Yards has brought to downtown Baltimore since the ballpark opened in 1992.

The mural located on the 400 block of East 33rd Street will be created by Thomas Evans, a.k.a. Detour, and Nether. It will celebrate the Orioles’ connection to the Waverly community and feature a young man wearing a City College baseball cap, as well as a depiction of Memorial Stadium.

For more information on the Birdland Series, visit here.