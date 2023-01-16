Orioles announce $5M pledge to city's CollegeBound Foundation

BALTIMORE — The Orioles announced today that they're pledging $5 million to Baltimore's CollegeBound Foundation, which supports Baltimore City Public Schools graduates through their college experience.

Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos joined Mayor Brandon Scott for the announcement, at Camden Yards this morning.

They said it's about making a long-term investment in Baltimore. The Orioles will also be offering paid internships to students in the College Completion Program, with the goal of ultimately hiring those students.

The program says it has made a significant difference in the college graduation rate of city public school graduates, since being founded in 2017. The inaugural class is on track for a 75 percent graduation rate, and the 2018 students are on track for a 78 percent graduation rate.

