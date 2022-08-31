Orioles announce 2023 Spring training schedule

BALTIMORE — The Orioles have announced their 2023 Grapefruit League schedule, which is set to begin Saturday, February 25, at Ed Smith Stadium.

The O's will face-off against nine different opponents, where 11 of the clubs 31 games will be against American League East division rival teams.

A game-high six spring games will be played as well during the training slate.

The team's 15-game road schedule features three games at the home ballpark of the Pirates, and two games at the Blue Jays, Phillies, Tigers, and Twins. They will also play one game at the Braves, Rays, Red Sox, and Yankees.

All times and report dates will be announced at a later date.

