Orioles announce 2022 Birdland Summer Music Series

BALTIMORE — The Orioles announced the return of the Birdland Summer Music series, presented by Miller Lite. There will be three postgame concerts at Oriole Park at Camden Yards over the next few months.

This year you can see Flo Rida, a night with popular 90s artists Dru Hill, Sisqo and Smash Mouth, and The Struts will also perform.

This is part of the on-going celebration of the 30th anniversary of Camden Yards.

Here is the schedule and current start times of each game.

Flo Rida, June 17: 6:05 p.m. ET TB

Dru Hill, Sisqó, Smash Mouth, August 6: 5:05 p.m. ET PIT

The Struts Sept. 10 : 5:05 p.m. ET BOS

DJ Spinderella will serve as the celebrity guest DJ throughout the game and will kick off the postgame show on August 6.

All postgame concerts are included with the purchase of a game ticket for that respective date and will be open to all fans in attendance. A limited number of on-field passes for the concerts are available for an additional $25 per ticket

Next month, the Orioles will host the second-ever major concert at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday, June 12, when Paul McCartney performs as part of his 2022 “Get Back” tour. It will mark McCartney’s first performance in Baltimore in nearly 60 years.

Music legend Billy Joel performed the first-ever concert at Oriole Park in July 2019, an event that brought more than 40,000 visitors to downtown Baltimore.

This will be Flo Rida's second time performing at a stadium in Baltimore. In September of last year he performed during halftime of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens game.