Oriole starting pitcher, John Means, out for the season for Tommy John surgery

BALTIMORE — John Means, the Orioles' starting pitcher, announced Saturday afternoon that he will undergo Tommy John surgery, effectively ending his 2022 season.

In a tweet made by the ace pitcher, he states “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out after multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John’s surgery.”

Ulnar Collateral Ligament surgery or Tommy Jones surgery entails harvesting a tendon from your own body or from a donor and attaching it to a ruptured ulnar collateral ligament inside the elbow.

Means was drafted by the Orioles in 2014 in the eleventh round and debuted back in 2018.