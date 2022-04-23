Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Oriole starting pitcher, John Means, out for the season for Tommy John surgery

John Means
Brynn Anderson/AP
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means (47) delivers in the first inning during a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Sarasota, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
John Means
Posted at 3:11 PM, Apr 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 16:19:46-04

BALTIMORE — John Means, the Orioles' starting pitcher, announced Saturday afternoon that he will undergo Tommy John surgery, effectively ending his 2022 season.

In a tweet made by the ace pitcher, he states “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out after multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John’s surgery.”

Ulnar Collateral Ligament surgery or Tommy Jones surgery entails harvesting a tendon from your own body or from a donor and attaching it to a ruptured ulnar collateral ligament inside the elbow.

Means was drafted by the Orioles in 2014 in the eleventh round and debuted back in 2018.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019