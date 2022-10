BALTIMORE — A new report from Betting.com confirms what many orioles fans already knew: the stadium's food is the best.

This comes after the renowned venue celebrated its 30 year anniversary in the summer.

The stadium was the only park to get a point 0.9 out 1.0 rating.

Betting.com has analyzed over 100,000 reviews for all major sports stadiums in the US to create a definitive guide of the venues that offer the best-reviewed food.

