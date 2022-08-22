Watch Now
Organizers apologize to patrons of Asia Collective Night Market

Asia Collective Market
Posted at 8:26 AM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 08:26:08-04

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A major event in Howard County turns into a nightmare.

The Asia Collective Night Market showcases new Asian cuisines at the Howard County Fairgrounds. A lot of people left frustrated because they were stuck in traffic trying to get in. Some people's tickets didn't work.

Organizers of the festival released a statement apologizing for all of the issues. They blamed traffic from people who did not have tickets and asked patrons to reach out for any comments about their experience.

However, organizers have not said if they will issue refunds.

