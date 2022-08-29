Watch Now
Ordering of at-home COVID tests to be suspended due to lack of funding

Yuki Iwamura/AP
At-home COVID-19 test kits is seen for sale at a Duane Reade Walgreens pharmacy store on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Posted at 1:36 PM, Aug 29, 2022
BALTIMORE — Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order a 3rd round of free at-home COVID-19 tests, but after September 2, that will no longer be the case.

Ordering through the program will be suspended because Congress hasn't provided additional funding to replenish the nation's stockpile of tests.

At-home tests can be taken anywhere and are the rapid antigen version, not PCR.

Results come back within 30 minutes and no lab drop-off is required.

These tests work even if you're not showing symptoms and aren't up to date on COVID-19 vaccines.

To order an at-home test, click here.

