Operation Washout II leads to 104 fugitive arrests in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Operation Washout II, a federally funded two-week initiative focused on taking violent fugitives and gang members off the streets of Baltimore has led to 104 arrests and three gun seizures.

The operation was carried out by federal, state, and local law enforcement during the first two weeks of February.

Of the arrests, five suspects were wanted for homicide, nine for attempted murder, 15 for robbery, and 28 for gun crimes.

Four were known gang associates. Over 200 open warrants were also closed during the operation.

Jaheim Battle was among those arrested. He was wanted for a parole violation out of Pennsylvania. The U.S. Marshals say he attempted to flee while being taken into custody but was unsuccessful. A firearm with a high-capacity magazine was recovered during the arrest. Baltimore Police believe Battle was involved in other violent criminal activity in the city.

Davon Coleman was also arrested for alleged first-degree murder. Officials say he was in possession of 25 vials of crack cocaine at the time of the arrest.