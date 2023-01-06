Only Black woman-owned cigar shop celebrating 5 years in business

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The first and only Black woman to own a cigar shop in Baltimore County is celebrating five years in business tonight in a grand fashion.

Shirley McClellan owns the 'Fire and Smoke Cigar Parlor' on Loch Raven in Towson.

It's been the go-to cigar lounge for several long-time customers.

Big names in entertainment have made the lounge their destination after their visits in Baltimore and McClellan expects even more to explore her wide variety of cigars.

She tells WMAR-2 News it definitely hasn't been easy as a new business during the pandemic, but faithful supporters made it all worth it.

"I have to thank the people who supported me, thank you so much," McClellan said.

McClellan and her long-time supporters will be celebrating tonight starting at 6:00 p.m. in the Hollendale Shopping Center.

All who'd like to support are welcome.