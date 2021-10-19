Watch
One suspect has been arrested after attempting to steal an ATM from a bank

WMAR
Photo from the scene.
Posted at 7:27 AM, Oct 19, 2021
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — One suspect has been arrested after attempting to steal an ATM from a bank.

The bank, which is located in Cockeysville, in on York Road, across the street from the Super Walmart, near Warren Road.

It was just after midnight when police saw the group trying to rip the ATM out of the wall of the Wes Banco Bank. The SUV that they were using to pull the ATM out was still at the scene.

Police say they did not steal any money from it and we don’t know if this is connected to a series of other ATM thefts that have been happening around the area recently.

Just last week a group of thieves tried to steal an ATM from Security Square Mall. They smashed a car through the front doors of the mall Thursday morning and drove right to the ATM.

They were unsuccessful at getting it out.

Anyone with information about this most recent ATM burglary attempt can call Baltimore County Police.

