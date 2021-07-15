One-stop reentry fair assists returning citizens

BALTIMORE — The transition from life in prison to life outside isn't easy. Thursday, people faced with that challenge got some help getting back on track.

Baltimore City, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and other state and local agencies teamed up Thursday to host a one stop re-entry fair.

They brought together dozens of local nonprofits, service providers, and government organizations.

"At the end of the day, most people, they want to do better,” said U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Maryland Reentry and Community Outreach Specialist Tholyn Twyman. “They just need the support, they need the assistance, and they need to know that there are caring organizations that are in the community ready to support and assist them."

The free event offered information on housing, education, job training, legal assistance and more. COVID-19 vaccines were administered as well.