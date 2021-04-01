One shot and killed in Owings Mills on Wednesday; police continue to investigate

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County Police continue to investigate an Owings Mills homicide that happened Wednesday evening.

Just after 9 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Willow Bend Drive for a report of shots fired.

They arrived and found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The victim was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are actively conducting their investigation at this time. If you have any information about this murder, please call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.