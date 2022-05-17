Watch
One person stabbed after fight in McDonald's in Havre De Grace

Posted at 8:00 PM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 20:13:36-04

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — Havre de Grace Police responded to a stabbing that happened Monday evening in a McDonald's in the 800 block of Pulaski Highway.

When officers arrived, they found an young male suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital to get treated for his wounds.

According to witnesses, one of the people running away from the scene was the alleged attacker.

Police found the suspect and detained him after a brief pursuit on foot.

The suspect has been identified as an minor.

He is being charged as an adult for first-degree assault, second-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon with intent to cause injury, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

Officials are still investigating to determine what the exact motive was that led to the stabbing.

