LAUREL, Md. — One person was killed Thursday evening in a crash in Laurel.

Howard County Police say a 2002 Toyota Avalon was traveling southbound on Route 29 approaching Route 216 just after 5 p.m. when it left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.

The driver, 27-year-old Rony Sibrian died from his injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.